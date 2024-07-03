Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

Thaler 1807 T.S. (Berg, Joachim Murat)

Obverse Thaler 1807 T.S. - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Joachim Murat Reverse Thaler 1807 T.S. - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Joachim Murat

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,323 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Joachim Murat
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Joachim Murat (Grand Duke of Berg)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg Thaler 1807 with mark T.S.. This silver coin from the times of Joachim Murat struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 14,500. Bidding took place September 5, 2023.

Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1505 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3437 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Berg Thaler 1807 T.S. at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

