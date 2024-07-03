Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807
Thaler 1807 T.S. (Berg, Joachim Murat)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,323 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Berg
- Period Joachim Murat
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1807
- Ruler Joachim Murat (Grand Duke of Berg)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Berg Thaler 1807 with mark T.S.. This silver coin from the times of Joachim Murat struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 14,500. Bidding took place September 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1505 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3437 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
