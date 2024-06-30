Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807

3 Stuber 1806 S (Berg, Joachim Murat)

Obverse 3 Stuber 1806 S - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Joachim Murat Reverse 3 Stuber 1806 S - Silver Coin Value - Berg, Joachim Murat

Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 1,84 - 2,19 g
  • Diameter 20,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Berg
  • Period Joachim Murat
  • Denomination 3 Stuber
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Joachim Murat (Grand Duke of Berg)
  • Mint Düsseldorf
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1806 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Joachim Murat struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 13, 2022.

Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Heritage - October 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Berg 3 Stuber 1806 S at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

