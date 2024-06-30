3 Stuber 1806 S (Berg, Joachim Murat)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1806 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Joachim Murat struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (9) XF (13) VF (20) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service NGC (2)

