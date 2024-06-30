Berg Period: 1802-1807 1802-1807
3 Stuber 1806 S (Berg, Joachim Murat)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 1,84 - 2,19 g
- Diameter 20,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Berg
- Period Joachim Murat
- Denomination 3 Stuber
- Year 1806
- Ruler Joachim Murat (Grand Duke of Berg)
- Mint Düsseldorf
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Berg 3 Stuber 1806 with mark S. This silver coin from the times of Joachim Murat struck at the Düsseldorf Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
