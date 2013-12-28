Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1857. One-sided strike. Tin (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Variety: One-sided strike. Tin
Specification
- Metal Tin
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1857
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1857 . One-sided strike. Tin. This tin coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2438 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place April 4, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search