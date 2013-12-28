Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1857. One-sided strike. Tin (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Variety: One-sided strike. Tin

Obverse Thaler 1857 One-sided strike Tin - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Thaler 1857 One-sided strike Tin - Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Tin
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1857 . One-sided strike. Tin. This tin coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2438 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place April 4, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - December 28, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
