Thaler 1857. One-sided strike. Tin (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1857 . One-sided strike. Tin. This tin coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2438 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place April 4, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (1) VF (1)