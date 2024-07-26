Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1864 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1864
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31098 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gärtner (2)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (10)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (8)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
