Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1864 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Thaler 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Thaler 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31098 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 960. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Stephen Album - March 21, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1864 at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

