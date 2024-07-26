Thaler 1863 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4062 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (12) AU (21) XF (26) VF (19) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Felzmann (2)

Gärtner (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (7)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Sedwick (1)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (7)

UBS (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

Via (2)

WAG (10)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)

Zöttl (2)