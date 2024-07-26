Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1863 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1863
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4062 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
