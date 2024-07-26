Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1863 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Thaler 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Thaler 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4062 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • UBS (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • Via (2)
  • WAG (10)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Bavaria Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1863 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1863 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1863 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1863 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1863 at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1863 at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1863 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1863 at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1863 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1863 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1863 at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1863 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1863 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1863 at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1863 at auction Via - December 16, 2022
Seller Via
Date December 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1863 at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1863 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1863 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search