Thaler 1862 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 911 sold at the VL Nummus auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.

