Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1862 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Thaler 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Thaler 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 911 sold at the VL Nummus auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (11)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (14)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (8)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WAG (10)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Bavaria Thaler 1862 at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1862 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search