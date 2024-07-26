Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1862 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1862
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (97)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 911 sold at the VL Nummus auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
