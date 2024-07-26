Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1861 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1861
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1672 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
