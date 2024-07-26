Thaler 1861 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1672 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (4) AU (19) XF (22) VF (17) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (1) AU53 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

