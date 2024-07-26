Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1861 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Thaler 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Thaler 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1672 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Bavaria Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1861 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1861 at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1861 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1861 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1861 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1861 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1861 at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1861 at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1861 at auction Aste - May 7, 2023
Seller Aste
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1861 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1861 at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1861 at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1861 at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1861 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1861 at auction Felzmann - September 5, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1861 at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1861 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1861 at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1861 at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1861 at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

