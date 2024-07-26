Thaler 1859 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24768 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (12) XF (21) VF (8) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) AU53 (1) PF65 (1) Service PCGS (3) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Frühwald (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (5)

Heritage (2)

HIRSCH (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (4)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (5)

UBS (1)

WAG (3)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)