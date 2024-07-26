Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1859 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Thaler 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Thaler 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24768 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Bavaria Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1859 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 58 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1859 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1859 at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1859 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1859 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1859 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 16, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1859 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1859 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1859 at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1859 at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1859 at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1859 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1859 at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1859 at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1859 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1859 at auction Rauch - February 21, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1859 at auction Rauch - February 23, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1859 at auction Niemczyk - December 16, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1859 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - April 22, 2018
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date April 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1859 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
