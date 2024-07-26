Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1859 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1859
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24768 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date February 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date April 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
