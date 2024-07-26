Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1858 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1858
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32127 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,233. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (4)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (9)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (14)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search