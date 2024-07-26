Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1858 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Thaler 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Thaler 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32127 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,233. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Bavaria Thaler 1858 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1858 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
840 $
Price in auction currency 840 USD
Bavaria Thaler 1858 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1858 at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1858 at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1858 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1858 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1858 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1858 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1858 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1858 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1858 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1858 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1858 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1858 at auction Schulman - October 18, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1858 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1858 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1858 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1858 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1858 at auction Schulman - April 6, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1858 at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
