Thaler 1857 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

