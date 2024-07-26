Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Thaler 1857 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Thaler 1857 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Thaler 1857 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (13)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
  • WAG (12)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - March 15, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date March 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction Felzmann - May 2, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date May 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Thaler 1857 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1857 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search