Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Thaler 1857 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1857
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Thaler 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
