Kreuzer 1864 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6840 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place June 11, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (2) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)