Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1864 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Kreuzer 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6840 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place June 11, 2022.

Bavaria Kreuzer 1864 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1864 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1864 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 23, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1864 at auction Karamitsos - June 12, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1864 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1864 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1864 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1864 at auction Felzmann - September 23, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date September 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1864 at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1864 at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

