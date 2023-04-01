Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1864 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1864
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6840 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place June 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (3)
- Karamitsos (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (4)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date September 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
