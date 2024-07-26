Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1863 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1863
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 110. Bidding took place April 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Katz (6)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Russiancoin (10)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 105 CZK
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
