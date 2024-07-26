Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1863 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Kreuzer 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 110. Bidding took place April 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Katz (6)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1863 at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1863 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1863 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria Kreuzer 1863 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 105 CZK
Bavaria Kreuzer 1863 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1863 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1863 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 13, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1863 at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1863 at auction Numismática Leilões - April 17, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1863 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1863 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 2, 2022
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - November 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1863 at auction Stephen Album - April 12, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 12, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1863 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search