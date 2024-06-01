Kreuzer 1862 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62203 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 82. Bidding took place April 13, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (1) VF (3) F (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (1) Service NGC (2)