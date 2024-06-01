Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1862 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1862
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62203 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 82. Bidding took place April 13, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (7)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2017
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
