Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1862 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Kreuzer 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62203 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 82. Bidding took place April 13, 2017.

Bavaria Kreuzer 1862 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria Kreuzer 1862 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1862 at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1862 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 17, 2024
Bavaria Kreuzer 1862 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - March 17, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1862 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria Kreuzer 1862 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1862 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 23, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1862 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria Kreuzer 1862 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1862 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria Kreuzer 1862 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 25, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1862 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1862 at auction Heritage - April 13, 2017
Bavaria Kreuzer 1862 at auction Heritage - April 13, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2017
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria Kreuzer 1862 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Bavaria Kreuzer 1862 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Bavaria Kreuzer 1862 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free

For the sale of Kreuzer 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

