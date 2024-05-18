Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1861 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1861
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 7, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- VL Nummus (2)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search