Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1861 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Kreuzer 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 7, 2014.

Bavaria Kreuzer 1861 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1861 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1861 at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1861 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1861 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1861 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1861 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1861 at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1861 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1861 at auction Zöttl - June 29, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date June 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1861 at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1861 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2010
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

