Kreuzer 1861 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 7, 2014.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (2) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) Service NGC (3)