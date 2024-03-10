Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1860 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Kreuzer 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 64. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (5)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1860 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria Kreuzer 1860 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1860 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Bavaria Kreuzer 1860 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1860 at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Bavaria Kreuzer 1860 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1860 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1860 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1860 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 25, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1860 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1860 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
