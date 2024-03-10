Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1860 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1860
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 64. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
