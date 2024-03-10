Kreuzer 1860 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 607 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 64. Bidding took place April 12, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) VF (4) F (1) No grade (2)