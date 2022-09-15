Kreuzer 1859 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72870 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 150. Bidding took place October 22, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) Service NGC (4)