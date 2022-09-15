Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1859 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1859
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72870 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 150. Bidding took place October 22, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2010
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
