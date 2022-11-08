Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1858 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Kreuzer 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0043 oz) 0,1328 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1816 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1858 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1858 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1858 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1858 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2010
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Kreuzer 1858 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2004
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

