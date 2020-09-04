Kreuzer 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3493 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (6) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (3) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)