Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1856
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3493 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search