Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3493 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1856 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria Kreuzer 1856 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1856 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Bavaria Kreuzer 1856 at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Bavaria Kreuzer 1856 at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1856 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1856 at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Bavaria Kreuzer 1856 at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1856 at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Bavaria Kreuzer 1856 at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1856 at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1856 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Kreuzer 1856 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Bavaria Kreuzer 1856 at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

