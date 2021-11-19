Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1855 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1855
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4091 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.
Сondition
