Kreuzer 1855 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4091 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 22. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)