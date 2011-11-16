Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1854
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
