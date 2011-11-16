Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Kreuzer 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 38. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1854 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

