Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1853 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Via GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1853
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 330 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
