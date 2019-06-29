Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1852 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Kreuzer 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1244 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1852 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Bavaria Kreuzer 1852 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 105 CZK
Bavaria Kreuzer 1852 at auction Zöttl - June 29, 2019
Seller Zöttl
Date June 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1852 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search