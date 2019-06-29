Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1852 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1852
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1244 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
