Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1851 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Kreuzer 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1851 at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 18 USD
Bavaria Kreuzer 1851 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1851 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
