Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1850 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Kreuzer 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61391 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 84. Bidding took place June 3, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (2)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1850 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1850 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1850 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Bavaria Kreuzer 1850 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1850 at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 9, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1850 at auction Heritage - June 4, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2020
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1850 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1850 at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1850 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

