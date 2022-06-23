Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Kreuzer 1850 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1850
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61391 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 84. Bidding took place June 3, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- KM NUMIS (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2020
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search