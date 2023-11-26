Kreuzer 1849 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1795 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) Service PCGS (2)