Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Kreuzer 1849 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Kreuzer 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Kreuzer 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0045 oz) 0,1394 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1795 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Bavaria Kreuzer 1849 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1849 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Bavaria Kreuzer 1849 at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date October 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Kreuzer 1849 at auction Heritage - August 18, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 99 USD
Bavaria Kreuzer 1849 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

