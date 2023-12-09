Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1864 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1864
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34014 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 456. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date January 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2014
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Lanz München
Date June 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
