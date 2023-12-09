Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1864 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Gulden 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Gulden 1864 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34014 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 456. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Rauch - January 18, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date January 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Gärtner - June 17, 2017
Seller Gärtner
Date June 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2014
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Heritage - March 27, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2014
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Lanz München - June 12, 2012
Seller Lanz München
Date June 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1864 at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Category
Year
Search