Gulden 1864 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1864 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34014 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 456. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (10) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)