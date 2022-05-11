Gulden 1863 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1465 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 3, 2016.

