Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1863 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Gulden 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Gulden 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1465 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 3, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • VL Nummus (5)
  • WAG (4)
Bavaria Gulden 1863 at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1863 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1863 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1863 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1863 at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1863 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1863 at auction Inasta - September 12, 2018
Seller Inasta
Date September 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1863 at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1863 at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1863 at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1863 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1863 at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1863 at auction VL Nummus - October 30, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1863 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1863 at auction VL Nummus - February 14, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1863 at auction VL Nummus - November 22, 2015
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1863 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1863 at auction Frühwald - August 2, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date August 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1863 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1863 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1863 at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1863 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search