Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1863 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1863
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1465 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 3, 2016.
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
