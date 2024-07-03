Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1862 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Gulden 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Gulden 1862 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1598 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place May 16, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Bavaria Gulden 1862 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1862 at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1862 at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1862 at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1862 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1862 at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1862 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1862 at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1862 at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1862 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1862 at auction BAC - March 22, 2017
Seller BAC
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1862 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1862 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1862 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1862 at auction Meister & Sonntag - May 27, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1862 at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1862 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

