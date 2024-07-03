Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1862 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1862
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1598 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place May 16, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
