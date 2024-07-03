Gulden 1862 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1862 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1598 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place May 16, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (8) XF (6) VF (1)