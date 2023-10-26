Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1861 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Gulden 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Gulden 1861 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1540 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 315. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria Gulden 1861 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1861 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1861 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1861 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1861 at auction Felzmann - November 12, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1861 at auction Felzmann - November 12, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1861 at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1861 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1861 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 21, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1861 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1861 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1861 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1861 at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1861 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1861 at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1861 at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1861 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

