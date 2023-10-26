Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1861 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1861
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1861 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1540 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 315. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
