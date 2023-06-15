Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1860 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Gulden 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Gulden 1860 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1462 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.

Bavaria Gulden 1860 at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1860 at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1860 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1860 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1860 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1860 at auction Felzmann - July 4, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date July 4, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1860 at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1860 at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1860 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1860 at auction Stack's - August 15, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1860 at auction Künker - December 3, 2015
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1860 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1860 at auction Künker - July 24, 2013
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1860 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1860 at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1860 at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1860 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1860 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1860 at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

