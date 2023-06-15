Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1860 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1860
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1860 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1462 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (8)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
