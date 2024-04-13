Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1859 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1859
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63462 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 396. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Darabanth (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date June 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
12
