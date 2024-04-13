Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1859 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Gulden 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Gulden 1859 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1859 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63462 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 396. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.

Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction Heritage - January 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 12, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction Auctiones - June 21, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date June 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction Darabanth - May 15, 2020
Seller Darabanth
Date May 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 12, 2018
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1859 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

