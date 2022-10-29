Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1858 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Gulden 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Gulden 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1535 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Gulden 1858 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Bavaria Gulden 1858 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Bavaria Gulden 1858 at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1858 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1858 at auction Auction World - October 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1858 at auction GINZA - June 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1858 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1858 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1858 at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1858 at auction Künker - July 24, 2013
Seller Künker
Date July 24, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1858 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

