Gulden 1858 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1535 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (4) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS61 (2) Service NGC (3)