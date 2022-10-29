Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1858 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1858
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1535 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 17, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
