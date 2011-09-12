Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1857 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Gulden 1857 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Gulden 1857 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24767 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Bavaria Gulden 1857 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Bavaria Gulden 1857 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1857 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search