Gulden 1857 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1857 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24767 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

