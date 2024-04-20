Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Gulden 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1328 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Bavaria Gulden 1856 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1856 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1856 at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1856 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1856 at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1856 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1856 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1856 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 3, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1856 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1856 at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1856 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1856 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1856 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1856 at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1856 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1856 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1856 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1856 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

