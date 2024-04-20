Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1856
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1328 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
