Gulden 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1328 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

