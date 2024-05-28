Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1855 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Gulden 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Gulden 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (2)
Bavaria Gulden 1855 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1855 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1855 at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1855 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1855 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1855 at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1855 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1855 at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 18, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1855 at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2016
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1855 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1855 at auction Höhn - September 14, 2013
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1855 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1855 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1855 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria Gulden 1855 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

