Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1855 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1855
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date September 14, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
