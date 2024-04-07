Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Gulden 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 689 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Gulden 1854 at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1854 at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1854 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1854 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

