Gulden 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 689 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (1)