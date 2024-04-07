Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1854
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 689 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
