Gulden 1853 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place January 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)