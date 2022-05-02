Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1853 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Gulden 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Gulden 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place January 10, 2021.

Bavaria Gulden 1853 at auction Felzmann - May 2, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date May 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1853 at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1853 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1853 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1853 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1853 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Bavaria Gulden 1853 at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

