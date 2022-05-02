Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1853 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1853
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place January 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
