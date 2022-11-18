Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1852 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1852
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 585 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 7, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (4)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search