Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1852 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Gulden 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Gulden 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 585 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Bavaria Gulden 1852 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1852 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1852 at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1852 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1852 at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1852 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1852 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2013
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1852 at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1852 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1852 at auction Künker - October 5, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 5, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1852 at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1852 at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1852 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1852 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

