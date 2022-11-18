Gulden 1852 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 585 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) AU (7) XF (4)