Gulden 1851 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Spink UK auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place July 19, 2019.

