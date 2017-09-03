Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1851 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Gulden 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Gulden 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Spink UK auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place July 19, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Bavaria Gulden 1851 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 210 USD
Bavaria Gulden 1851 at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1851 at auction Naumann - September 3, 2017
Seller Naumann
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1851 at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1851 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1851 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1851 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

