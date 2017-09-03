Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1851 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1851
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 510 sold at the Spink UK auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place July 19, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (2)
- Naumann (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 210 USD
Seller Naumann
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
