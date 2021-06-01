Gulden 1850 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2464 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) XF (6) VF (1)