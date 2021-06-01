Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1850 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Gulden 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Gulden 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2464 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (4)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria Gulden 1850 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1850 at auction Gärtner - February 22, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1850 at auction Busso Peus - June 16, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1850 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1850 at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 20, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1850 at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 18, 2017
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1850 at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2016
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1850 at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 19, 2015
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 19, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1850 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

