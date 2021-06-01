Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1850 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1850
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2464 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (4)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
