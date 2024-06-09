Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1849 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2313 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.

Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction HIRSCH - May 24, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 21, 2017
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 22, 2015
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 22, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction Heritage - January 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction WAG - July 13, 2014
Seller WAG
Date July 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - December 28, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction Heritage - August 2, 2011
Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction Heritage - August 2, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2011
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Bavaria Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

