Gulden 1849 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2313 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (11) XF (6) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service PCGS (2)