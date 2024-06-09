Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
Gulden 1849 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,6 g
- Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1849
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2313 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Numisfitz GmbH (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2011
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
