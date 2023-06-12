Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

Gulden 1848 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,3067 oz) 9,54 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4715 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Bavaria Gulden 1848 at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Bavaria Gulden 1848 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Bavaria Gulden 1848 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1848 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search