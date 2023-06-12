Gulden 1848 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4715 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (1)