6 Kreuzer 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1914 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (5) AU (9)