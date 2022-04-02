Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1856
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1914 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
