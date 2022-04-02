Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1914 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Künker - December 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Felzmann - December 10, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date December 10, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Felzmann - August 27, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date August 27, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

