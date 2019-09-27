Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1855 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1855 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3848 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.

Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
Seller Frühwald
Date June 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Frühwald - December 13, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date December 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Grün - November 17, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Frühwald - August 2, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date August 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1855 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

