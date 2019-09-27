Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1855 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1855
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3848 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Frühwald (9)
- Grün (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search