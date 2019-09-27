6 Kreuzer 1855 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1855 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3848 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 8, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (2) XF (11) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service PCGS (1)