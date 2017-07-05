Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1854 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7074 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1854 at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

