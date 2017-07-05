6 Kreuzer 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7074 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 17, 2023.

