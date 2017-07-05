Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1854 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1854
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1854 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7074 sold at the A.Karamitsos International Philatelic Auctions auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1854 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search