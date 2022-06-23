Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1853 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1853
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 984 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
