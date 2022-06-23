Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1853 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1853 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1853 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 984 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Stare Monety - September 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1853 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search