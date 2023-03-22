Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1851 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1851
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
