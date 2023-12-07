Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1850 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97051 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 460. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 21, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1850 at auction Künker - March 13, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Bavaria Coin catalog of Maximilian II Coins of Bavaria in 1850 All Bavarian coins Bavarian silver coins Bavarian coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search