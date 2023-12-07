6 Kreuzer 1850 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97051 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 460. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

