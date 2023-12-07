Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1850 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1850
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97051 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 460. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 460 USD
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
