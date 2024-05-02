Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
6 Kreuzer 1849 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1849
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1798 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search