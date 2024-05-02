Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

6 Kreuzer 1849 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8658 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1798 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (2)
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Stare Monety - September 4, 2020
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Busso Peus - July 6, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date July 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1849 at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1849 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Bavaria 6 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

