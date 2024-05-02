6 Kreuzer 1849 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 6 Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1798 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (1) No grade (2)