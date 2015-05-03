3 Kreuzer 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 792 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place May 3, 2015.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)