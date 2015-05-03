Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872

3 Kreuzer 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1856 - Silver Coin Value - Bavaria, Maximilian II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Bavaria
  • Period Maximilian II
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 792 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place May 3, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Bavaria 3 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

