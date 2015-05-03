Bavaria Period: 1799-1872 1799-1872
3 Kreuzer 1856 (Bavaria, Maximilian II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,3 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4329 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Bavaria
- Period Maximilian II
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1856
- Ruler Maximilian II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Bavarian 3 Kreuzer 1856 . This silver coin from the times of Maximilian II struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 792 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place May 3, 2015.
Сondition
